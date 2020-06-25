Devontae Laquavius Tennyson
August 25, 1994 - June 18, 2020
Macon , GA- Devontae Tennyson passed away on June 18, 2020. he is the son of the late Samanthia Chambliss & Antonio Tennyson Sr. He was born on August 25, 1944.
A Graveside service for the family will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Rest Cemetery at 11:30 AM.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 25, 2020.