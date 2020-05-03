Dewey Lee Evans, Jr.
December 30, 1947 - April 29, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Dewey Lee Evans Jr, 72, of Forsyth, Georgia passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Dewey Lee Evans Sr. and Doris Pelt Evans. He was the husband of the late Kathy Maelene Jones Evans. He was a retired clinical technician with the Medical Center of Navicent Health.
Mr. Evans was a member of the Porterfield Baptist Church and had attended Stone Edge Church on Zebulon Road. He also served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He is surived by his son, Brian Evans, daughter-in-law, Sonia Evans, Sister, Janie White(Kerry) and grandchildren, Breanna, Brittany, Kesley, Willow and Jessica.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.