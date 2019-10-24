Diana Jean Burnette
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Diana Jean Burnette will be held 11 AM Friday, October 25, 2019 at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church. Rev. Arthur Gordon, III will officiate. Rev. Leroy Allen will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Burnette, 65, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Survivors includes her husband, Lewis Burnette; two children, Crystal Burnette and Larry Burnette; sister, Burnette Wayman; brother, Thaddeus Edge and a host of other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019