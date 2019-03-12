Diana Smith Conley
November 28, 1945 - March 10, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Diana Smith Conley, 73, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Diana was born in Kingsville, Texas on November 28, 1945 to the late John Smith and Maria Ercilia Arredondo. She was a resident of Texas for the vast majority of her life until moving to Georgia in 2011 to be closer to her daughter, Thelma. Diana was a sales clerk at Wal-Mart for many years and worked at Kroger, as well.
A woman of faith, Diana was a devout Catholic who read the Bible daily. She took pride in her appearance and enjoyed collecting costume jewelry and dressing up; you never saw her without her hair and makeup done. Diana also enjoyed watching movies and spoiling her four dogs. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving children, Thelma Davis (Fred) of Kathleen, Manuel Garcia (Wanda) of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Cynthia Smith of College Station, Texas; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Services will be private.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2019