Diane Bagwell Batchelor
1946 - 2020
Diane Bagwell Batchelor
November 8, 2020 - November 8, 1946
Macon, Georgia - Diane Bagwell Batchelor, 74, of Macon, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Baptist Church with the Revered Kim Washburn officiating. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at Henderson-Stripling Cemetery.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read Mrs. Batchelors' obituary in its entirety.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenwood Baptist Church
NOV
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Baptist Church
1 entry
November 10, 2020
May you Rest In Peace ! I am praying for your family to find comfort in knowing you are at peace now and pain free
Kathy Jump
Friend
