Diane Bagwell Batchelor
November 8, 2020 - November 8, 1946
Macon, Georgia - Diane Bagwell Batchelor, 74, of Macon, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Baptist Church with the Revered Kim Washburn officiating. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at Henderson-Stripling Cemetery.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences and read Mrs. Batchelors' obituary in its entirety.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.