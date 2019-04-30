Diane Bateman
April 26, 1958 - April 28, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Diane Hendrix Bateman,61, of Macon, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 12 noon in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Reverend Scott Dickinson will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. till service time in the funeral home.
Born in Columbus, Georgia on April 26, 1958 to the late Ray Gilford Hendrix and Mattie Lorene Mason Hendrix. She was a retired branch supervisor for SmithKline and Beecham, which later became Quest Laboratories. She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Bateman.
Mrs. Bateman is survived by her children, Tracy Bryant(Peter), Brian Robertson(Joy), Kay Bateman Griggs(Justin), and Buck Bateman(Laura). Siblings, Jorene Flora and Ray Hendrix(Kathy). Fourteen Grandchildren and one grandchild on the way, as well as many others who considered her as their honorary "Granny".
In Lieu of Flowers, the family would like your help in making a difference with a donation to the ABBA House, 2089 US HWY 41 South, Perry, Georgia 3106, www.abbahouse.com. or to the Day Break Ministries, 174 Walnut Street, Macon, Georgia 31201,www.depaulcharity.org/daybreakcenter
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019