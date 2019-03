Diane Griffin RogersAugust 27, 1947 - March 3, 2019Macon, GA- Diane Griffin Rogers, 71, passed away early Sunday morning, March 3, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, at 11 o'clock in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Tim Bagwell will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service and may be contacted at their residence.Mrs. Rogers was the daughter of the late Felton and Willie Mae Rooks Griffin, and was a lifelong resident of Macon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years in 2009, Mr. Alan Hill Rogers, and a daughter, Stephanie Ann Rogers Kunzelman. Mrs. Rogers was a homemaker and member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She poured herself into her family and their care.Survivors include her daughters, Valerie (Robert) Francis and Pam Rogers Luckie; and grandchildren, Tanner and Macie Francis and Vaughn Luckie, Jr.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.