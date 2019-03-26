Diane Hollingshed Clemons
April 17, 1959 - March 22, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Diane Hollingshed Clemons. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA 31206. Chaplain Rodney Lindsay will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Clifton Clemons, her sons Eric Barrow Sr. and Brian Clemons and a host of other family and friends. The family will have a visitation Tuesday March 26 and Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at 6687 Chriswood Dr. Macon, GA 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019