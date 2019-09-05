Diane Marie (Breitenstein) Herman
December 19, 1946 - September 2, 2019
Macon, GA- Diane Marie (Breitenstein) Herman, 72, passed away on September 2, 2019 at Bolingreen Nursing Center in Monroe county. Services celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Lake Wildwood Clubhouse in Macon, GA.
Diane was born in Dover, OH to the late Robert and Dorothy (Mason) Breitenstein. Diane achieved many goals throughout her high school years. She was a loving homemaker and cherished time with her children and grandkids. Diane also loved traveling, camping and fishing.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 53 years, Gary Herman; children; Shelli Cansler, Amy Fitzpatrick (Jerry), Shannon Lewis (Jeff), and Blake Herman; 9 Grandchildren: Cody, Samantha (Van), Mackenzie, Sean, Megan, Dylan, Sydney, Ryan, Tyler; 1 Great-Grandchild, Bentley; and sister, Bobbie.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to view the video tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Diane Marie (Breitenstein) Herman
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019