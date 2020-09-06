1/1
Diane Yarbrough Pelt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Yarbrough Pelt
Ringgold, GA- Diane Yarbrough Pelt, age 67 of Ringgold, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born to the late William Cleveland and Betty Lavonia Newbery Yarbrough in Bibb County, GA, lived in the Ringgold area since 2002 and was a member of Ringgold United Methodist Church. Diane retired in 2006 from the Georgia Department of Corrections as a Deputy Warden of Administration after more than 30 yrs. She also served her community, in Catoosa Co., as an investigator for the court system in child custody reviews. She also served her church in various capacities. Diane was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband, of 49 yrs., James H. Pelt, Jr.; sons, David Pelt and Brian Pelt; sisters, Melba Eady, Robin Bishop, Susan Hudson and Julie Lawrence; brothers, Charles Yarbrough, Steve Yarbrough and Cleve Yarbrough; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Ringgold United Methodist Church, with Reverend Chris Bryant and Lay Servant Gary Knowles officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until the service time on Saturday. Ringgold United Methodist Church adheres to State of Georgia COVID 19 safety practices with social distancing, wearing face masks and hand sanitizing. The service will also be live streamed from the Church's website www.ringgoldumc.org Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel, Ringgold.


View the online memorial for Diane Yarbrough Pelt


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Ringgold United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Ringgold United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILSON FUNERAL HOMES-LAFAYETTE CHAPEL
1779 North Main Street
LaFayette, GA 30728
(706) 638-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wilson Funeral Home LaFayette Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved