Diane Yarbrough Pelt
Ringgold, GA- Diane Yarbrough Pelt, age 67 of Ringgold, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born to the late William Cleveland and Betty Lavonia Newbery Yarbrough in Bibb County, GA, lived in the Ringgold area since 2002 and was a member of Ringgold United Methodist Church. Diane retired in 2006 from the Georgia Department of Corrections as a Deputy Warden of Administration after more than 30 yrs. She also served her community, in Catoosa Co., as an investigator for the court system in child custody reviews. She also served her church in various capacities. Diane was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband, of 49 yrs., James H. Pelt, Jr.; sons, David Pelt and Brian Pelt; sisters, Melba Eady, Robin Bishop, Susan Hudson and Julie Lawrence; brothers, Charles Yarbrough, Steve Yarbrough and Cleve Yarbrough; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Ringgold United Methodist Church, with Reverend Chris Bryant and Lay Servant Gary Knowles officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until the service time on Saturday. Ringgold United Methodist Church adheres to State of Georgia COVID 19 safety practices with social distancing, wearing face masks and hand sanitizing. The service will also be live streamed from the Church's website www.ringgoldumc.org
