Diann Dooling McMillanAugust 11, 1951 - October 6, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside services for Diann D. McMillan will be 11:00 am Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park. Diann departed this life on October 6, 2020. She was a faithful member of Washington Avenue Presbyterian Church and a dedicated Educator prior to her retirement. As much as she loved her church family and career, she was deeply devoted to her children, grandchildren, and extended family.She leaves to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy: son Ronald G. McMillan, II (Ziza) of Stockbridge, GA; daughter, Kia N. Jones (Janero) of McDonough, GA; three grandsons, Ronald McMillan III, Brendan McMillan and Jaylen McMillan; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.