Dianne Baker Taylor

Jan. 17, 1948 - Aug. 30, 2019

Macon, GA- Dianne Baker Taylor, 71, of Macon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 30, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church with Reverend Lee Griffin and Reverend Franklin Etheridge officiating. Immediately following the service, Dianne will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Dianne was born on January 17, 1948 in Ocilla, Georgia to the late Charles E. Baker and Myrtice Pope Baker. She married the love of her life Kenneth in 1965 and together they built a wonderful life. Dianne was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church since 1969. She was the epitome of a caretaker and had a special love for children, she worked at several daycares throughout her life loving and caring for each child as if they were her own, she was truly a Momma to everyone she met. Dianne had a servant's heart, she would give anyone anything they needed and was generous beyond measure. Dianne was by far her happiest when she was with her family, she loved them with everything she had, she found humor in every situation even the worst ones, and you would always leave laughing after talking with her. When she wasn't giving her husband Kenneth a hard time, or volunteering him to help someone, they enjoyed dancing and danced every Friday night.

Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, as well as a sister; Wanda Sue Baker.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her husband; Kenneth Taylor. Daughter; Leslie Tuten (Chris Bryant), Grandchildren; Trinity Durden and Chace Tuten. Siblings; Willie Radford Baker (Paulette), Linda Joyce Williams (Tommy) and Michael Shaun Baker (Lisa). As well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and honorary children and grandchildren whom she loved and cared for as if they were her own.

The family may be contacted at the residence of Leslie Tuten, 6420 Grantham Drive, Macon, Ga 31216

