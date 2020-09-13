Dianne Holland McMichael
March 4, 1942 - September 10, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Dianne Holland McMichael, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Dianne was born in Savannah, Georgia, on March 4, 1942, to the late J.R. and Maudie Lee Holland. She retired from MTC Contractors at Robins Air Force Base as an administrative assistant and project coordinator. A faithful Christian, Dianne was very active at Christ United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She also served as a Board Member and Treasurer for the Convention and Visitors Bureau and volunteered with both the Rainbow House of Warner Robins and the SAFE House. In her free time, Dianne enjoyed reading, traveling, going to the beach, especially to Tybee Island, and playing with her kitties, but spending time with her family was where she was happiest. Dianne will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Those left to cherish Dianne's memory are her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas J. "Tom" McMichael; children, Gregg McMichael (Debbie) and Gail McMichael Brown; grandsons, JR and Thomas McMichael; granddaughters, Haley Stuckey and Caitlyn Brown; sister, Kathy Holland Walton (Tom); brother, Harry Wayne Holland; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Dianne's life will be honored as she is laid to rest with a graveside funeral service in Magnolia Park Mausoleum, on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Kirk Hagan will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given in memory of Dianne to Christ United Methodist Church, 511 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins, GA 31088, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
