Dianne Lyons
July 5, 1948 - March 11, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Jesus Mission of Love Church with burial in Glen Haven Memorial Garden.
Family contact: 1490 Oakland Ave. Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019