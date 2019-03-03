Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne (Sweitzer) McNeal. View Sign

Dianne McNeal (Sweitzer)

September 2, 1947 - March 1, 2019

Byron, GA- Surrounded by family and loved ones, Dianne McNeal, 71, passed away at her home on Friday, March 1, 2019. Born in Byron, Dianne was the second of five children born to the late Arthur Curtis "A.C." McNeal and Louise Dillard McNeal. She was a graduate of Warner Robins High School where she was a member of the Class of 1965. Following high school, she went on to attend what was then known as Macon Jr. College, where she obtained an Associates Degree.

Smart as a whip and with a strong work ethic, Dianne spent 30 years building a career as a Staffing Specialist before retiring from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. Dianne had a singular personality; she was truly one of a kind! She was quick-witted and always direct and forthright in her commentary on all topics. As a result, one always knew where they stood with her. She will most assuredly be remembered for her spunky attitude towards life, as well as the keen intellect she possessed. These traits also made Dianne a most entertaining conversationalist and her friends and family will miss that about her. In her spare time, Dianne enjoyed working puzzles and she was a fantastic cook. She was also extremely devoted to her pets and preferred to take her little dog with her whenever she could. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Central Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her four siblings, Larry M. McNeal, Sr., Sharon M. Peacock, David McNeal, and John Wayne McNeal, as well as a nephew, Brian Jackson.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Melvin of Byron; nieces and nephews, Jill McNeal Adams, Michael McNeal, Tom McNeal, Troy Jackson, Clint Jackson, and Brandi Jackson, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Dianne will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Following the funeral, Dianne will be laid to rest in the Prayer Garden at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Dianne's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .

Please visit





View the online memorial for Dianne McNeal (Sweitzer)





Dianne McNeal (Sweitzer)September 2, 1947 - March 1, 2019Byron, GA- Surrounded by family and loved ones, Dianne McNeal, 71, passed away at her home on Friday, March 1, 2019. Born in Byron, Dianne was the second of five children born to the late Arthur Curtis "A.C." McNeal and Louise Dillard McNeal. She was a graduate of Warner Robins High School where she was a member of the Class of 1965. Following high school, she went on to attend what was then known as Macon Jr. College, where she obtained an Associates Degree.Smart as a whip and with a strong work ethic, Dianne spent 30 years building a career as a Staffing Specialist before retiring from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. Dianne had a singular personality; she was truly one of a kind! She was quick-witted and always direct and forthright in her commentary on all topics. As a result, one always knew where they stood with her. She will most assuredly be remembered for her spunky attitude towards life, as well as the keen intellect she possessed. These traits also made Dianne a most entertaining conversationalist and her friends and family will miss that about her. In her spare time, Dianne enjoyed working puzzles and she was a fantastic cook. She was also extremely devoted to her pets and preferred to take her little dog with her whenever she could. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Central Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her four siblings, Larry M. McNeal, Sr., Sharon M. Peacock, David McNeal, and John Wayne McNeal, as well as a nephew, Brian Jackson.She is survived by her daughter, Kim Melvin of Byron; nieces and nephews, Jill McNeal Adams, Michael McNeal, Tom McNeal, Troy Jackson, Clint Jackson, and Brandi Jackson, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.Visitation for Dianne will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Following the funeral, Dianne will be laid to rest in the Prayer Garden at Magnolia Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Dianne's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .Please visit mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry and leave condolences for her family. McCullough Funeral Home has the privilege of being entrusted with Dianne's final arrangements. Funeral Home McCullough Funeral Home

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

(478) 953-1478 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.