Dinah Jenkins
January 10, 1947 - December 13, 2019
Milledgeville, GA- Dinah Jenkins, 72, of Milledgeville, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.
Ms. Jenkins was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Howard Forsyth and Alice Lora Rampley Taylor. She was a cashier for 35 years with Kroger on North Avenue and the gas station at the corner of Pierce Avenue and Riverside Drive in Macon. She was a very generous and family-oriented person who will be deeply missed. Ms. Jenkins is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Howard Marvin Taylor.
Ms. Jenkins is survived by her sister, Eva Johnson of Macon; nephew, Gary Mitchell of Atlanta, Georgia; and niece, Wendy Moffett of Norfolk, Virginia. Along with two older half-brothers, William R. Hudson and Jesse C. Hudson.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2019