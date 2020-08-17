Dioscora "Cora" V. Chastain
Dec. 14, 1936 - Aug. 15, 2020
Macon , GA- Dioscora "Cora" V. Chastain, 83, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with family by her side. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, August 20, at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, led by Rev. Steve Sawyer. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock. Family suggests memorial contributions to your local Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org
.
Cora was born in Manila, Philippines to the late Faustino and Hermogina Delara Villegas. She moved to the United Sates in 1977 when she met her late husband, Pfc. Lawrence B. "Buck" Chastain, USAR. In their early years, she enjoyed parties and barbecues, living and laughing with friends and family. Mrs. Chastain attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and had most recently attended Harvest Cathedral. Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Buck, in 2007; a step son, Edward Chastain; and 5 siblings, Anita Mamaradlo, Belo Trinidad, Ricardo Rivera, Jose Villegas, and Benjamin Villegas.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Luis (Susan) Amansec, Raul (Carina) Amansec; daughter, Jennifer (Nathan) Ennis; grandchildren, Louis, Lee, Kay, Kimberly, and Kyle Amansec; sisters, Rosing Linan, Pat Teodoro; and a large extended family.
