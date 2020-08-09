Dirk "Derrick" Glover
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Dirk "Derrick" Glover will be held 1 PM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park (Mausoleum) Cemetery. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Glover, 54, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Survivors includes his mother, Vivian Johnson; father, Willie C. Glover (Janie); sister, Kerri Renfroe; four brothers, Rico Wright, Christopher Glover, Tiko Glover and Jeremy Johnson (Tekeya); companion, Valerie Trawick and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
