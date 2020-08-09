1/1
Dirk "Derrick" Glover
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dirk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dirk "Derrick" Glover
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Dirk "Derrick" Glover will be held 1 PM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park (Mausoleum) Cemetery. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Glover, 54, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Survivors includes his mother, Vivian Johnson; father, Willie C. Glover (Janie); sister, Kerri Renfroe; four brothers, Rico Wright, Christopher Glover, Tiko Glover and Jeremy Johnson (Tekeya); companion, Valerie Trawick and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Dirk "Derrick" Glover


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park (Mausoleum) Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
August 8, 2020
Rest in peace, Dirk. You were a wonderful guy. My sincerest condolences to the family, and all those who called him friend.
Kristie Woolen
Friend
August 8, 2020
Norris, Ari, and I will truly miss you. I can still hear your laugh and see your smile. I will forever remember you and I know that you are in a place of rest and relaxation. We miss you and love you.
Adrianne Blount-Miller
Family
August 8, 2020
I am going to miss you so much brother from your infectious smile and laughter to that BIG Heart that you have. There will never be another YOU!
Shelia Trawick-Harris
Family
August 8, 2020
I'm going to miss you man
Vonnieray
Brother
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cheryl Sanford
Family
August 8, 2020
RIP Baby, I love you so much and alway will for you took my heart with you hold it until we meet again.
Valerie
August 8, 2020
My condolences go out to the family of Derrick Glover. May god bless you during this time of grieving.
Kenya Wright
Friend
August 8, 2020
Still can't believe nephew is gone. One of the most kind, gentle, and generous people I know. Gone too soon. Too hard to say goodbye. UNK
Earlie Strickland
Family
August 8, 2020
I am so lost for words, Lord I was hoping this was a dream, Dirk please rest easy ex brother in law our family will always love you. The girls and I offer our condolences and prayers to the Glover family.
Zelda Card
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved