Doc Van McCoy Jr. (1935 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Sis Barbara, may God bless you and your family in this time..."
    - Darlene Delee
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Rosie Woodford
  • "May God bless you and your family at this time. Love you..."
    - Deniece Grant
  • "Sending heartfelt sympathy to Mrs. McCoy and family"
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Magnolia Park Cemetery
205 S. Pleasant Hill Rd.
Warner Robins, GA
Obituary
Doc Van McCoy Jr.
December 25, 1935 - March 30, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A private graveside service will be held Friday April 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Magnolia Park Cemetery (205 S. Pleasant Hill Rd.) in Warner Robins.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Barbara McCoy; his children: Barbara (Julius) Raines, Doc (Beverly) McCoy, Kenneth (Orlencia) McCoy; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Ruth Link, Ruby McLaurin, John Thomas McCoy, and Walter (Yvonne) McCoy; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary, Warner Robins, GA.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020
