Doc Van McCoy Jr.
December 25, 1935 - March 30, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A private graveside service will be held Friday April 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Magnolia Park Cemetery (205 S. Pleasant Hill Rd.) in Warner Robins.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Barbara McCoy; his children: Barbara (Julius) Raines, Doc (Beverly) McCoy, Kenneth (Orlencia) McCoy; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Ruth Link, Ruby McLaurin, John Thomas McCoy, and Walter (Yvonne) McCoy; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary, Warner Robins, GA.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020