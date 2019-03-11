Dolores A. Rogers
March 30, 1938 - March 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Dolores A. Rogers, 80, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, while her family is sad, they are grateful that she is reunited with her husband. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Eugene Barlow officiating. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends following the service with a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rogers United Methodist Church, 10040 Highway 74, Forsyth, 31029.
Dolores was born in Cobbtown, Georgia to the late Tommy and Mildred Hensley Allison. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Wadley "Sonny" Rogers. She was a member of New Heights Baptist Church. Dolores enjoyed travelling, including all 50 states, and was retired from E.R. Andrews and Sons and formerly worked for Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa (Danny) Davis of Forsyth; grandsons, Hunter and Jarrett Davis of Forsyth.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2019