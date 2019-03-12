Dolores A. Rogers
March 30, 1938 - March 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Dolores A. Rogers, 80, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, while her family is sad, they are grateful that she is reunited with her husband. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Eugene Barlow officiating. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends following the service with a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rogers United Methodist Church, 10040 Highway 74, Forsyth, 31029.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2019