Donald "Don" Berkley Boling
November 11, 1934 - June 28, 2019
Juliette, GA- Donald "Don" Berkley Boling, 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 28, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Northridge Baptist Church. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. to service time at the church. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Daryl Harbin and Rev. John Sheeley officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon GA 31210 or Northridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 2360 Gray Highway, Macon GA 31211.
Don was born in Ben Hill County, GA to the late Amos Berkley Boling and Gladys Mayo Boling. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base. Don was a member of Northridge Baptist Church, member of the Cliff McKeever Sunday School Class, and he taught Sunday School for many years. He enjoyed his garden and sharing his vegetables, fishing and being a handyman. Don was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of forty years, Vivian Ward Boling, eight children, Chip (Misty) Boling, Steve (Kate) Boling, Beth (Pat) Bembry, Vicki (Matt) Corbitt, Chris (Donna) Riley, Keith (Robin) Riley, Diane (Jack) Cook, Albert (Andrea) Riley, twenty grandchildren and twenty one great grandchildren, sister, Eleanor Gentry and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph from June 29 to June 30, 2019