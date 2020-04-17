Donald Burch, Sr.
September 20, 1928 - April 15, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Donald Elgin Burch, Sr., 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Services are private.
Donald was born September 20, 1928 in Caldwell, Georgia to the late Stokes Burch and the late Mattie Alligood Burch. He retired from automobile sales for various dealerships after forty years and then from Sears, Inc. after nineteen years in retail. Donald loved to sing with the southern gospel quartet, "The Journeymen," and at one time was a member of the Noonday Optimus Club of Macon. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, his previous wife of thirty years, Rose Young Burch; two daughters, Donna Gaele Burch, Kathy Rose Wright; five siblings, Oris Burch, Meral Burch, Eschol Burch, Janet Floyd, and Willa Joy Mullis precede him in death.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 4 years, Terry; his son, Donald "Buddy" Burch, Jr. (Marsha) of Lawrenceville; two grandchildren, Justin Loyd of Blairsville, and Emory Burch (Elisabeth) of Loganville; twelve great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2020