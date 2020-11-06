MAJ Donald Carl Freyer, United States Army (Ret.)
November 9, 1934 - November 3, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Donald Carl Freyer, 85, passed away at the Hazel Colson Hospice House on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
The son of the late Carl Christoph Freyer and Elvira Calleson, Don was born on November 9, 1934, in Jamaica, New York. He attended the University of Georgia from 1952 until 1956 when he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry. Don then went on to enlist in the United States Army, serving as an Army Aviator and Helicopter Pilot. Following his time on active duty, Don joined the US Army Reserve before finishing his career as a Major in the Georgia Army National Guard where he earned a Master Army Aviator badge. In 1960, he began his career as a forester with the Georgia Forestry Commission. He soon became a Rural Fire Defense Coordinator providing assistance to rural fire departments across the state of Georgia. In that role, he flew the Douglas B-26 and UH-1 bucket helicopters in the aerial delivery of water fighting forest fires. His total aviation experience was over 7000 hours in fixed wing and rotary wing with single and multi-engine qualifications.
In his spare time, Don enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and Football for 12 years. He also coached youth soccer for 3 years, was an Assistant Scoutmaster and Wood Badge Instructor (three beads) of the Boy Scout Troop 550 for 15 years, and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He also officiated Georgia High School Baseball and Football (GHSA) for 12 years.
Don was the most selfless man, always putting others before himself and desiring to be of service to whomever he could help. Although Don wore many titles, his five grandchildren gave him the most important names of all—"Papa" and "Grandpa". His family was truly the core of his existence.
In addition to his parents, his stepmother, Susan Zochak, preceded Don in death.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Bradford Freyer; children, Chris Freyer (Anita) and Craig Freyer (Sherry); and grandchildren, Danielle, Nick, Nathan, Chloe, and Gabe Freyer.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Milledgeville, Georgia, with a graveside service immediately following at 2:00 p.m. Reverend Jeff Cleghorn will officiate. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for MAJ Donald Carl Freyer, United States Army (Ret.)