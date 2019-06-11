DONALD CARTER
PERRY, GA- Donald C. Carter, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Houston Lake Baptist Church. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens where he and his precious dog, Sam, will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Joann. The family invites friends and extended family to join them for a reception at Donald's home after the services at the graveside.
Donald was born in Baxley, Georgia, to the late Lawrence and Lillian McLeighton Carter. He graduated from Appling County High School and moved to Wauchula, Florida. In 1975, Donald moved to Perry, Georgia, where he began working for First Franklin Financial. He retired after 28 years of service. He was a fisherman and a hunter and spent a great deal of time at his place on the St. John's River in Lake George, Florida. Donald enjoyed playing golf and loved living on a golf course. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. Donald was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Joann Whiddon Carter, and a great-grandchild, Isaiah Hall.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Donald are his children, Belinda Johnson (Mark), Mark Harkins, Scotty Ledlow, Joe Ledlow (Jane), and Sabrina Miller (Dustin); eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and his beloved Boston Terrier, Buddy.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for DONALD CARTER
Published in The Telegraph on June 11, 2019