Donald Chester BrinsonDecember 31, 1936 - October 10, 2020Milledgeville, Georgia- On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Donald Brinson, loving husband and father of three daughters, passed away at the age of 83. Donald was born on December 31, 1936 to Chester and Mattie Brinson in Soperton, Georgia. He eventually moved to Macon, Georgia and worked for Georgia Farm Bureau for 35 years. Don met his wife Perla in 1970. Don enjoyed his bachelor life until May 8, 1971 when he married Perla and gained three daughters. Don loved Fox News, Sean Hannity, lake life, hunting, fishing, a dry martini, his dogs and his family. Don will be tremendously missed by his family, friends and his dog Lucie.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Perla Madrid Brinson, his three daughters, Susan Farmer, Laura Pugh (Craig), and Anne Brunner (Mark), his grandchildren, Autumn Wagner(Justin), Megan Hickman McClung (Bradley), Michael Brunner, April Harris, Matthew Hickman (Meredith), and Brent Pugh (Mary Carter) and 10 great grandchildren and and many nieces & nephews."A memorial service will be held at a later date. Moore's Funeral Home in Milledgeville, Georgia will be handling arrangements.