Donald Chester Brinson
1936 - 2020
December 31, 1936 - October 10, 2020
Milledgeville, Georgia- On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Donald Brinson, loving husband and father of three daughters, passed away at the age of 83. Donald was born on December 31, 1936 to Chester and Mattie Brinson in Soperton, Georgia. He eventually moved to Macon, Georgia and worked for Georgia Farm Bureau for 35 years. Don met his wife Perla in 1970. Don enjoyed his bachelor life until May 8, 1971 when he married Perla and gained three daughters. Don loved Fox News, Sean Hannity, lake life, hunting, fishing, a dry martini, his dogs and his family. Don will be tremendously missed by his family, friends and his dog Lucie.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Perla Madrid Brinson, his three daughters, Susan Farmer, Laura Pugh (Craig), and Anne Brunner (Mark), his grandchildren, Autumn Wagner(Justin), Megan Hickman McClung (Bradley), Michael Brunner, April Harris, Matthew Hickman (Meredith), and Brent Pugh (Mary Carter) and 10 great grandchildren and and many nieces & nephews."
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Moore's Funeral Home in Milledgeville, Georgia will be handling arrangements.


View the online memorial for Donald Chester Brinson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory
301 S. Wayne St.
Milledgeville, GA 31061
478-452-3024
