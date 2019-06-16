Donald D. Monroe
July 19, 1934 - June 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Donald D. Monroe Sr, 84, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday June, 19, 2019, at 2:00PM, in the Chapel of Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, with the Reverend Chuck Beaver officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 804 Cherry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.
Don was born July 19, 1934, in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Seward Otis Monroe and Isabelle Selby Monroe. He graduated from Parsons College in Fairfield Iowa with distinction in 1965. Don married the love of his life Maxine Warnock on August 1, 1953. They moved to Macon, Georgia in November of 1975. After moving to Macon, he worked for the Office of Personnel Management National Staffing Center on Log Cabin Drive where he retired after 20 years. Don played a key role in automating a manual Federal hiring system, pioneering the application of technology to improve the way the Government did business.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. Don and Maxine loved to travel the world and took many long cruises. They also enjoyed many family vacations at various beaches in Florida and Georgia. In addition Don enjoyed hunting and bass fishing. He loved to read and was a faithful member of a local writers group that met regularly. Don was preceded in death by his wife Maxine.
He was much loved by survivors, including his sister Susan Monroe Shaw of Ottumwa Iowa and his four sons: Donald D. Monroe, Jr. of Honolulu, Hawaii, Daniel J. Monroe (BJ) of Iowa City, Iowa, Michael D. Monroe (Theresa) of Macon, Georgia and Kelly B. Monroe (Diane) of Gray, Georgia. His extended family includes 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson along with many friends.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Donald D. Monroe
Published in The Telegraph on June 16, 2019