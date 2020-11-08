Donald "Don" Edward Young
December 23, 1931 - November 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Donald Edward Young, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Richard Kremer and Dr. William Hardee officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon GA 31204.

Born in Jester, Oklahoma and grew up in Plainview, Texas, Don was the son of George and Letha Mae Young. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Nolan Young, sister, Geraldine Young, sister, Helen Smith and brother, Harold Young.
Don served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. In 1954 he married Anna Kitchens Young and settled in Macon, Georgia where he worked for 35 years in civil service at Robins Air Force Base.
He served as a deacon at Eastside Baptist Church, Cross Keys Baptist Church and Vineville Baptist Church. He was a member of Vineville Baptist Church.
Don is survived by his wife of 66 years, Anna Kitchens Young, three children, Donna Wood (Eddie) of Macon, Debbie Gilbert (Tony) of Macon and Mark Young (Linda) of Winston Salem, N.C., five grandchildren, Michael Gilbert (Keri), Blake Gilbert (Kelly) of Macon, Jarrett Young, Sarah Young and Caden Young of Winston Salem, N.C., five great grandchildren, Kate Gilbert, Rylee Gilbert, Mason Gilbert, Laney Gilbert and Kendall Gilbert, and his brother, Robert Young of Amarillo, TX.
