Donald Edwin Brannon
November 11, 1949 - September 15, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Donald Edwin Brannon, age 70, left this life in the early morning of September 15, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1949, in Griffin, Georgia to the late Roy Clifford Brannon and Mary Lou Brannon. In addition to his parents, in 2013 he was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Brannon, to whom he was married on Halloween in 2002.
For 15 years, Donald was a retail item manager at Pabst Brewing Company. He was past president of his local 353BIUE-AFLCIO G Heileman Brewing Company. In addition, Donald worked for several years at Robins Air Force Base as a parts manager. Donald played football for Northside High School and gave back to the Middle Georgia sports community by spending many weekends and evenings as a youth football coach for the Warner Robins Recreation Department from 1977 to 1987. One of his passions was shaping the next generation of football players on the gridiron as well as spending time in the great outdoors.
Left to cherish Donald's memory are son, Scott Brannon (Candace) of Warner Robins; daughter, Amanda Leigh Brannon of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Alikzander Brannon, Aaron Brannon, Donavon Lewis-Brannon, and Dorian Brannon; and brother, Michael Clifford Brannon of Cordele.
At the family's request all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made in Donald's memory to the American Cancer Society
, 804 Cherry St., Suite A, Macon, GA 31201.
