MSgt. Donald James O'Brien, USAF (Ret.)
April 27, 1945 - July 18, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Donald James O'Brien, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Of the Catholic faith, he was born in Del Rapids, South Dakota on April 27, 1945, to the late Robert W. and Cecilia E. O'Brien.
A proud 20-year United States Air Force Veteran, Donald enjoyed serving with the Black Knights at Robins Air Force Base during his military career. He retired in 1984 having attained the rank of Master Sergeant. Subsequent to his retirement, he worked in maintenance for Centerville United Methodist Church until he ultimately decided to retire at the age of 63. Donald's favorite pastime was going fishing in Bear Creek, where he absolutely loved catching fish, but never ate them. He was "rough around the edges," but had a great heart and was always there for his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry James O'Brien; and siblings, Jerry O'Brien and Lois Zimmer.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Porntiwa O'Brien; son, Bob John O'Brien (Carrie); stepson, P. Chanthawoharn, eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Vernie Feldhause and Bob O'Brien (Peggy); and his dogs, Squirt and Baby, who both miss him so much.
A memorial service celebrating Donald's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
