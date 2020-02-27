Donald Joe Rodeheaver
February 15, 1943 - February 20, 2020
Roberta, GA- Donald Joe Rodeheaver passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Roberta Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Rev. Mike Lewis will officiate.
Donald, the son of the late Delbert Rodeheaver and Rosa Lee Kittle Rodeheaver was born February 15, 1943, in Macon, Georgia. He retired from Olan Mills after twenty-five years of service as a photographer and also from Crawford County Middle School after ten years of service as a paraprofessional. Donald was a veteran of the United States Navy and also a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserve.
Donald is survived by his companion, Sandra O'Neal of Roberta; children, Keith Rodeheaver (Vickie) of Dry Branch, Teri Wood (John) of Haddock; stepchildren, Lynn Davidson (Robin) of Roberta, Terri McInvale of Reynolds and Tonya Hamlin (David) of Troy, Alabama; sister, Ann Johnson of Macon; twelve grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020