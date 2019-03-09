Donald John Howard Sr.
March 1, 1950 - February 17, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Donald John Howard Sr. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery located at 3969 Mercer University Dr. Macon, GA. 31204. Pastor Lance Merritt will officiate. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Donald John Howard Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2019