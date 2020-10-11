Commander Donald Keith LambNovember 20, 1930 - September 25, 2020Macon, Georgia- Commander Donald Keith Lamb, U.S. Navy, Retired, 89, of Gulf Breeze, Florida died September 25, 2020. He was a member of Gateway Church of Christ.Commander Lamb was born in St. Petersburg, Florida onNovember 20, 1930, the only child of Henry and Doris HerndonLamb of Macon, Georgia. He spent most of his youth in Florida and Georgia. After high school. He enlisted in the Navy in 1948.He continued to pursue his education through the United States Armed Forces Institute. The Institute managed his college courses to be taken and he was eventually awarded his degree.He served in the enlisted ranks for eleven years and was selected for a commission in 1959.During his thirty-year active duty, Commander Lamb served on ships in the Atlantic Fleet, Pacific Fleet, and numerous shore assignments in the continental U.S., Hawaii, and Italy. He was transferred to Pensacola, Florida in 1975 for his last assignment as the Executive Assistant and Senior Aide to the Chief of Naval Education and Training, Naval Air Station, Pensacola.Commander Lamb's awards include: The Meritorious Service medal with Gold Star, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Good Conduct Medal with three bronze stars, and other campaign service medals.Commander Lamb was preceded in death in 1994 by his first wife of 43 years, Sue Jackson Lamb of Macon, Georgia. He is survived by his loving wife Sarah Burge Lamb and numerous children and grandchildren.The funeral service was held in the chapel of Waters and Hibbert Funeral Home in Pensacola, FL on September 30,2020.