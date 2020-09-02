Donald King "Buck" Ream, III
April 19, 1937 - August 31, 2020
Macon, GA- Donald King "Buck" Ream, III, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 83 years old. He was born in Macon, Georgia on April 19, 1937 to the late Helen Harrison Ream and Donald King Ream, Jr. He was a 1955 graduate of Lanier High School and a 1959 graduate of The University of Georgia where he received a BBA and was a member Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He was a member of the Army Reserves and the Army National Guard achieving the rank of Major.
He created several businesses during his career including Ream Tool Company. He was a long-time member and Ruling Elder of Vineville Presbyterian Church and North Macon Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Daves Ream, and his children, Donald "Don" King Ream, IV and his wife Heidi Wilson Ream and Rebecca Ream McKelvey and her husband Michael Ryan "Boo" McKelvey as well grandchildren, Anna Helen McKelvey and Michael Ryan McKelvey, Jr. He was predeceased by his brother, Alexander King Ream, Sr.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3 at Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the graveside after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Macon Presbyterian Church, 5707 Rivioli Dr., Macon GA 31210 or The Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus MS 39703.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon GA 31201, has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Donald King "Buck" Ream, III