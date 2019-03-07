Donald Lee Richardson Jr.
January 9, 1964 - February 27, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Bentley's Chapel; 2714 Montpelier Ave. Macon GA
Family contact: 1971 Canterbury Rd. Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019