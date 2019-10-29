|
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
|
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
North Macon Presbyterian, PCA
|
Burial
View Map
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Donald Lewis Moore
August 26, 1950 - October 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Donald Lewis Moore of Macon, Georgia went Home to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on October 27, 2019, after a battle with cancer. He died at home surrounded by family.
Don was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. He also graduated from the University of Oklahoma's Banking School. He began his banking career at First National Bank of Atlanta in 1975. He enjoyed a successful career in banking for 42 years, until retiring in September 2017 from Ameris Bank. He was a founding member of The Downtown Rotary Club in Macon. He also served on several Boards to include the Executive Committee of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Visitors for Wesleyan College, Mercer University's Housing Cooperation Board, and served as a Campaign Chairman for the local Cancer Society. Most importantly, he was a member of North Macon Presbyterian, PCA, where he was comforted and ministered to by this dear body of Christ.
Don's passions were fishing, spending time outdoors, caring for his yard, and spending time with family and friends. He also loved riding his tractor at his farm. His family will miss his quick wit, dry sense of humor, his generous & caring heart, and his thoughtful leadership and devotion.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy. He is also survived by his children, Bradley Lewis Moore (Lea) of Birmingham, Alabama and Meredith Moore McKenzie (Collier) of Macon, Georgia; five grandsons, B. Bennett Moore, William Moore, Sam Moore, C. West McKenzie, and Harrison McKenzie; three siblings, Bob Moore (Patsy), Diane Chadwick (Skeet), David Moore (Connie); and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Emmett Moore and Addie "Elma" Lewis Moore, and his youngest sibling, Raymond Moore.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 EST on Tuesday, October 29th at Hart's at the Cupola at 6324 Peake Road in Macon, GA. The memorial service will be on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:30 EST at North Macon Presbyterian, PCA with Reverend Hunter Stevenson officiating. The burial service will be held in Marion Junction, Alabama at Marion Junction Cemetery beside Prosperity Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church on Church Street on Thursday at 11:00 CST. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made to North Macon Presbyterian, PCA, 5707 Rivoli Drive Macon, GA 31210.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge.
View the online memorial for Donald Lewis Moore
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|