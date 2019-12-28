Donald M. "Don" Turknett
July 12, 1945 - Dec. 24, 2019
Cochran, GA- Donald M. "Don" Turknett, Sr., age 74, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church in Cochran. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Turknett, born in Bainbridge, GA, had lived in Cochran since 1968. He was the son of the late Lester and Bessie Ruth James Turknett and was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Turknett. He was a 1963 graduate of West Bainbridge High School, a graduate of Georgia Southern with a B.S. in Education and received his Master's Degree and 6-year certificate in Education from the University of Georgia. After graduation from Georgia Southern, he was a teacher and coach at Unadilla in 1967. He then moved to Cochran in 1968 as a teacher and coach at Cochran High School. He was an assistant principal at the Bleckley County Middle School and assistant principal and later principal at Bleckley County High School. Mr. Turknett was elected Bleckley County School Superintendent in 1988 and served in this role for eight (8) years. Later in 1996, he became the first appointed School Superintendent of the Murray County School System in Chatsworth. Mr. Turknett served as the Murray County School Superintendent until his retirement in 1999. Following his 33 years of faithful service in the Georgia School System, Mr. Turknett remained active in his retirement. Don enjoyed many activities but he especially enjoyed playing golf with family and friends, working in his shop where he developed a talent for making elaborate birdhouses, traveling with his wife and attending various sporting events with his sons including their annual trip for over 25 years to the Players Championship. While Don accomplished many things in his lifetime and had so many dear friends, he was most proud of supporting, loving, and attending the activities of his grandchildren. Don was a member and former president of the Cochran Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was also a member and former chairman of the deacons at Cochran First Baptist Church and a member of the Charles Barrow Sunday School Class.
Survivors are his wife Verlie Anne Turknett of Cochran; his sons, Mitch (Allison) Turknett of Jacksonville, FL and Matt (Nancy) Turknett of Danville; his grandchildren, Chase and Bryan Turknett, Caroline and Peyton Turknett and Tristen Crosby; his brother, Bobby (Bennie) Turknett of Bainbridge; his sister, Peggy Armintrout of Carmichael, CA; several nieces and nephews.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Cochran First Baptist Church, 101 S. Second St., Cochran, GA 31014
The family is at 136 Wood Oak Circle, Cochran and will greet friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Sunday at Mathis Funeral Home. www.mathisfh.net
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2019