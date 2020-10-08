Donald N. Clements
May 20, 1933 - October 5, 2020
Macon , GA- Donald N. Clements, 87, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville GA.
Donald was born in Green Top, MO to the late Byron W. and Elfa R. Houston Clements. He served his country in the United States Army and was retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco after thirty five years of service. Donald was a Shriner and Mason. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of sixty one years, Pat Clements of Macon, children; Scott H. (Karen) Clements of Gray, John B. (Kimi) Clements of Milledgeville, Cindy (Barry) Ryals of Young Harris, sixteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, twin brother; Ronald C. Clements and brother; Byron Clements and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com
to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Donald N. Clements