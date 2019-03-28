Donald P. McGraw, III
May 2, 1966 - March 22, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Donald P. McGraw, III passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 with his family by his side. Services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home beginning at 2:00pm. A visitation with family and friends will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home from 12:00pm – 2:00pm.
Mr. McGraw was born on May 2, 1966 in Chicago Illinois to the late Donald McGraw, Jr. and Helen Hughes. Donald was a local movie star who played a role in the famous film "Abraham Lincoln vs Zombies" as General Stonewell Jackson. He also played a role in many other famous films as an extra including in the film, "42". Mr. McGraw taught in the Middle Georgia area as a teacher. While in his teaching career, he taught theater and expressed his love for theater.
Donald is preceded in death by his beloved son, Andy Montgomery.
He is survived by his loving wife, Denise McGraw; children, Sean McGraw, Ryan Presley, David Presley, and Nicholas Presley; sisters, Kathy Prater, Toni Kersey; brother, Will McGraw, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019