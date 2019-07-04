Donald Ray Bloodworth
October 2, 1950 - July 2, 2019
Macon, GA- Donald Ray Bloodworth, 68, of Macon passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Mount Pleasant Baptist Church beginning at 9:00 a.m. a graveside service will follow in the church cemetery beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Micah Carr will officiate.
Donnie was born on October 2, 1950 to Kelsey Lee and Mattie Elizabeth Bloodworth. He was employed as a Carpenter with his father's business, Bloodworth Construction for the majority of his life. He was a avid Antique Car Enthusiast loved everything about them, from building them, to attending car shows. Donnie also loved to fish and had the patience of Jobe. He could sit at the lake all day waiting for a fish to bite. He was a lover of music and played the guitar. He was also a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Donnie was preceded in death by his mother; Mattie Elizabeth Bloodworth. Siblings; Frankie Bloodworth and Pat Walker as well as a nephew Chuck Lee Walker.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family. His father; Kelsey Lee Bloodworth, Nephew; Shane Walker, great nieces and nephews; Shelby Walker, Shana Walker, and Schelle Walker. Several cousins and his best friend; Bobby Williamson.
Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019