Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Graveside service 10:00 AM church cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Ray Bloodworth

October 2, 1950 - July 2, 2019

Macon, GA- Donald Ray Bloodworth, 68, of Macon passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Mount Pleasant Baptist Church beginning at 9:00 a.m. a graveside service will follow in the church cemetery beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Micah Carr will officiate.

Donnie was born on October 2, 1950 to Kelsey Lee and Mattie Elizabeth Bloodworth. He was employed as a Carpenter with his father's business, Bloodworth Construction for the majority of his life. He was a avid Antique Car Enthusiast loved everything about them, from building them, to attending car shows. Donnie also loved to fish and had the patience of Jobe. He could sit at the lake all day waiting for a fish to bite. He was a lover of music and played the guitar. He was also a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Donnie was preceded in death by his mother; Mattie Elizabeth Bloodworth. Siblings; Frankie Bloodworth and Pat Walker as well as a nephew Chuck Lee Walker.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family. His father; Kelsey Lee Bloodworth, Nephew; Shane Walker, great nieces and nephews; Shelby Walker, Shana Walker, and Schelle Walker. Several cousins and his best friend; Bobby Williamson.









View the online memorial for Donald Ray Bloodworth





Donald Ray BloodworthOctober 2, 1950 - July 2, 2019Macon, GA- Donald Ray Bloodworth, 68, of Macon passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Mount Pleasant Baptist Church beginning at 9:00 a.m. a graveside service will follow in the church cemetery beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Micah Carr will officiate.Donnie was born on October 2, 1950 to Kelsey Lee and Mattie Elizabeth Bloodworth. He was employed as a Carpenter with his father's business, Bloodworth Construction for the majority of his life. He was a avid Antique Car Enthusiast loved everything about them, from building them, to attending car shows. Donnie also loved to fish and had the patience of Jobe. He could sit at the lake all day waiting for a fish to bite. He was a lover of music and played the guitar. He was also a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.Donnie was preceded in death by his mother; Mattie Elizabeth Bloodworth. Siblings; Frankie Bloodworth and Pat Walker as well as a nephew Chuck Lee Walker.Left to cherish his memory is his loving family. His father; Kelsey Lee Bloodworth, Nephew; Shane Walker, great nieces and nephews; Shelby Walker, Shana Walker, and Schelle Walker. Several cousins and his best friend; Bobby Williamson. Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close