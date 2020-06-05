Donald Ray Millwood
October 16, 1946 - June 3, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Donald Ray Millwood, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM - masks are encouraged and 6 foot distancing must be observed. Rev. Mark Magoni will officiate. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon 31210 or the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Mr. Millwood was born in Macon, Georgia the son of the late Rosie Lee Brewer Millwood and H.C. "Bill" Millwood. He was a United States Vietnam Army veteran and was retired from Robins Air Force Base. Mr. Millwood was a member of Martha Bowman United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Romeo Club and was also a member of the 10th Georgia Volunteer Infantry and the American Legion Post #3.
Mr. Millwood is survived by his wife, Susan Hall Millwood of Forsyth; children, Missy Brooks (Chuck), Wendy Barnard (Kevin), Jeunesse Millwood (Greg Beni), Rebekah Storey, and Nathan Millwood (Teela); 19 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 5, 2020.