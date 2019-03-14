Donald "Donnie" Rogers
01/27/1957 - 03/11/2019
GORDON, GA- Donald Louis "Donnie" Rogers, 62 of Cannon Rd., passed away Monday March 11, 2019 in Macon.
Services will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM in New Haven Baptist Church. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park. Rev. Samuel "Gabby" Loyd will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 Friday before the service in the church.
Mr. Rogers, was born in Hopkinsville, KY, the son of the late Arvel and Ruby Opal Rogers. He was a former Award Winning Restaurant Manager and former owner of Short Stop Café. Donnie attended New Haven Baptist Church. He loved his family and was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt and NASCAR racing.
Survivors include his Devoted and Loving wife of 34 years, Penny Rogers. Son, Aaron Louis (Michelle) Rogers. Daughter Amanda Louise Rogers. Seven Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes and donate to family funeral expenses.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Donald "Donnie" Rogers
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-3121
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019