Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley 213 West Church St. Fort Valley , GA 31030 (478)-825-2424 Service 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM St. Andrew's Parrish Hall Memorial service 10:00 AM St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 305 Central Avenue Fort Valley , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Steven Tate

August 13, 1956 - October 27, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Donald Steven Tate passed away on October 27, 2019, at his home in Warner Robins. He was born August 13,1956, in Chicago, to Byron Day Tate Jr., and Mildred Lorraine Diffenderfer Tate. Growing up, he sang in the church choir, was active in his church youth group, was in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, and loved swimming, camping, and ice skating. He had many friends and was close to his family. Early on, Don developed a love of family history and devoted many hours researching his family tree with encouragement from his grandparents, parents and relatives.

Don had a life-long love of learning. He graduated from Downers Grove HS South. He received a BA degree from North Central College in

After finishing his doctoral studies, Don moved to Vermillion, South Dakota, where he was faculty in the University of South Dakota Social Work program. He met the love of his life, his wife, Ruth Ann Newman. and became the loving father of Elizabeth Marie Newman Tate a year later.

After receiving calls to ministry, both Don and Ruth were ordained to priesthood in the Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota and served St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Fort Valley, and St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Montezuma, in the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta. After retirement, Don continued to serve churches in the middle Georgia region, and continued doing pastoral care for those in need. Wishing to deepen a faithful and personal spiritual life, Don became an Oblate in the Order of Julian of Norwich.

The most significant joys of his life were found in his family. He was a loving husband and father, and also helped to take care of his aging parents, who relocated from Florida to be closer to family. Don loved watching his daughter perform on stage during many school plays and enjoyed watching her perform in dance team and marching band. He enjoyed visiting his daughter while she attended Mercer University and continued to visit her while she was in graduate school at the

Over the years, Don, Ruth and Elizabeth were fortunate to be able to travel overseas to many European countries, and particularly to Germany where his great-grandparents were born. Don also enjoyed visiting his cousins and enjoyed visits with both his brothers and their families in the Chicago area. In retirement, Don and Ruth took violin lessons, and continued to travel visiting family and friends when able. Don had a wonderful, blessed life and had only one regret; he wished he had many more years to spend with his wife, daughter and brothers.

Don is survived by his wife, Ruth Newman Tate; his daughter, Elizabeth Marie Newman Tate; his brother, Wesley Tate, of Marco Island, FL, and his daughters, Ellen (Tom) and Grace (Evan); his brother, David Tate (Victoria) and their children, Brandon and Candice, and his brother-in-law Dr. Robert Newman (Lynn).

A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 305 Central Avenue in Fort Valley, on Friday, Nov. 1, at 10a.m, with Celebrant, The Bishop Robert Wright, and The Reverend Brian Davey will be preaching. Friends may greet the family at St. Andrew's Parrish Hall on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 6:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews's Episcopal Church, 305 Central Ave, Fort Valley, GA 31030; St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 608 Rawls St., Montezuma, GA 31063; or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 10 Linden Ave., Vermillion, SD 57069.

Rooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





