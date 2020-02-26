Donald Warren Lindsey
May 11, 1936 - February 24, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Donald Warren Lindsey passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at Forsyth United Methodist Church with burial in Forsyth City Cemetery. Rev. Rick Maeser will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Don, the son of the late Grover Eugene Lindsey and Nellie Harbuck Lindsey was born May 11, 1936, in Musella, Georgia. He retired from Atlanta Gas Company as an inspector. Don was a graduate of Crawford County High School, attended Elkin College in West Virginia and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Forsyth United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and on numerous committees
Don is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Carol Speir Lindsey of Forsyth; daughter, Donna Lindsey Arnold (Adam) of Bolingbroke; brothers, Jim Lindsey (Donna) of Jackson and Alva Lindsey of Fort Valley; and sister, Gloria Justice (Tommy) of Albany.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Forsyth United Methodist Church, 68 W Johnston Street, Forsyth, Ga 31029, Macon Bibb County Animal Welfare, 4214 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA 31216 or to donor's favorite charity
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Donald Warren Lindsey
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2020