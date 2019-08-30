Donna Dominy Chancey
December 11, 1945 - August 28,2019
Macon, GA- Donna Dominy Chancey, 75, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 3:00PM at the home of John and Jennifer Sweat, 205 Bay Arbor Lane, Macon, GA 31216.
For the full obituary, please visit www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019