Donna E. Godfrey
March 22, 1949 - September 11, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Donna Godfrey went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was 70 years old. Donna was born to the late Earnest Francis Flad, Jr. and Margaret Eileen Flad in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. At a young age she traveled a great deal due to her family's military career. A woman of unshakeable faith, Donna was a devoted member of the Apostolic Church of Warner Robins. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend, Donna will forever be missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 47 years, Joseph J. Godfrey, Sr.; sons, Joseph J. Godfrey, Jr. (Lisa) of Pooler and David F. Godfrey of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Julie Marie Godfrey, Katie Grace Hobbs (Chris), and Laura Ann Godfrey; two great grandchildren; Athena Hobbs and Oliver Hobbs; and brother, Earnest Flad (Joanne) of Centerville, Georgia.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Godfrey will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Godfrey will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019