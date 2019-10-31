Donna Hall Cason
November 11, 1961 - October 28, 2019
Macon , Georgia- Donna Hall Cason, 57, of Macon, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Pastor Gary Ussery will officiate.
Mrs. Cason was born on November 4, 1961, in Augusta, Georgia to Joyce Lisenby Hall and the late Donald Winford Hall. She was a member of the Fellowship Community Church in Lizella, Ga.
Mrs. Cason is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Thompson (Chad) and Halie Cason; son, DJ Cason (Kaitlyn); grandchildren, Gracie, Autumn, Logan, Jianna, Ryder, Shianne, Coley, Landan, Ansley and Khloe; mother, Joyce Lisenby Hall; brother, Steven Martin Hall; and nephew, Isaiah Hall.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019