Donna Lynn Proctor Harrison
Southside, AL- Funeral services for Donna Lynn Proctor Harrison, 59 of Southside, who passed away on July 1, 2019 will be 10 AM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Rev. Bud Swindall and Rev. James Phillip Bryant will officiate. Burial will follow at Georgia Memorial Park. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Donna was a member of Sandy Valley Baptist Church in Warner Robins, Georgia. She sang and worked with the senior's choir and was faithful doing any ministry in her church. Prior to her illness she taught special children in Kinderland Day Care. After her illness she retired to live her life with her special other in Southside, AL.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Hurshel and Wionna George and sister; Judy Rena Kesel.
She is survived by her special significant; Jeffery Hopper, chosen Children; Jeffery Dakota Hopper and James Clinton Hopper, chosen grandchildren; Hali Marie Hopper and Alexis Nichole Hopper, siblings; Linda S (Dewey) Mitchell, George (LeAnn) Jones, and Deborah (Jim) Kelly, chosen nieces and nephews; Sherry (Jimmy) Forehand, John (Kristen) Stokes, Steve (Charlene) Stokes, and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Linda Hopper, Debbie, Mary OBryant and Buddy Evans, Noland Hospital, ALS Association, Alacare Hospice nurses, Kayla, Jonnie, Suzanne, and Elizabeth, and Cici, Respiratory Therapist Kirby.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the ALS Association.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to time of service Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Telegraph on July 3, 2019