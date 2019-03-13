Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lynne Campbell McLean. View Sign

Donna Lynne Campbell McLean

January 18, 1946 - March 11, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia - Donna Campbell McLean, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia.

Donna was born on January 18, 1946 to the late John Guzy and Bertha Campbell Guzy in Union Township, Pennsylvania. She was a gifted caretaker and a devoted mother and wife. She had passion for taking care of disabled children. Donna's favorite pastimes included bird and animal watching, collecting depression glassware, watching old westerns, attending softball games with her husband, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren whom she dearly loved.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her former husband, George Robert Campbell; daughter, Beth Campbell; grandson, Austin Campbell; and sister, Lorraine McCrary.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband, Marvin McLean of Bonaire; children, Brenda Anderson (Joseph) of Bonaire, Bonnie Brown (Robert) of Warner Robins, and John Campbell (Barbara) of Buford; grandchildren, Brittney Seymour (Billy), Kurtis Anderson (Leila), Kayla Anderson, Kira Anderson, Alec Brown, Kathryn Brown, Jordan Campbell (Caitlyn) Jacob Campbell, Grace Campbell, Erica Douglas (Robert), Derek Stonis (Bailey); great-grandchildren, Landen Seymour, Robert Douglas, Presley Stonis, Ava Stonis, Cooper Stonis, Caylee Campbell, Cassidy Campbell; and siblings, Dorothy Martik, and Joyce Tonecha.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Donna McLean will be laid to rest in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Donna Campbell McLean to Heart of Georgia DDM at 238 Hatcher Rd., Warner Robins, Georgia, 31088.

