Donna Marie (Maloy) Ayars
1953 - 2020
Donna Marie Ayars (Maloy)
September 25, 1953 - November 25, 2020
Perry, Georgia - Donna Marie Ayars, 67, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The daughter of the late William J. and Catherine Reid Ayars, she was born into a Navy family on September 25, 1953, in Portsmouth, Virginia.
Donna dedicated over 30 years to her career at Houston Medical Center before retiring as a lab technician. Not long after, she went to work for the Houston County Sheriff's Office Detention Center from which she also retired. In her free time, Donna loved reading, cross stitching, animals, and collecting antiques and Dreamsicles. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who doted on her family and was happiest when they surrounded her.
Donna is survived by her loving son, Jason Maloy (Cassandra); granddaughters, Mary Catherine Maloy and Madeline Grace Maloy; brother, Terry Ayars (Rose); niece, Katie Ayars Canedy; nephew, Kelly Ayars; and cousins Buddy Reid and Catrena Reid.
A memorial celebration will be held for Donna at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Cleghorn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
DEC
2
Memorial service
05:00 PM
f McCullough Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Donna, fly high with those angels and find peace in your eternity. You will be missed by many. Jason, Cassandra, Mary Catherine, Madeline, Terry, and Rose, she loved you all with her whole being. She is out of pain. May you all find solace in the up coming days, and weeks. Fly high my friend. I will still miss you.
Christine R. Bundy
Friend
November 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
She was loved. God bless you all.
Elizabeth Redding
Friend
November 27, 2020
Donna, I hope you find the peace you have been seeking for such a long time, Jason, Cassandra, Mary Catherine, Madison, Terry and Rose, I am so very sorry for your loss, we all loved Donna. I hope you all find peace and healing.
Christine R Bundy
