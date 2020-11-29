Donna Marie Ayars (Maloy)
September 25, 1953 - November 25, 2020
Perry, Georgia - Donna Marie Ayars, 67, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The daughter of the late William J. and Catherine Reid Ayars, she was born into a Navy family on September 25, 1953, in Portsmouth, Virginia.
Donna dedicated over 30 years to her career at Houston Medical Center before retiring as a lab technician. Not long after, she went to work for the Houston County Sheriff's Office Detention Center from which she also retired. In her free time, Donna loved reading, cross stitching, animals, and collecting antiques and Dreamsicles. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who doted on her family and was happiest when they surrounded her.
Donna is survived by her loving son, Jason Maloy (Cassandra); granddaughters, Mary Catherine Maloy and Madeline Grace Maloy; brother, Terry Ayars (Rose); niece, Katie Ayars Canedy; nephew, Kelly Ayars; and cousins Buddy Reid and Catrena Reid.
A memorial celebration will be held for Donna at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Cleghorn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
